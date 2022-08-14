See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pasadena, CA
Overview of Dr. Robert Cann, MD

Dr. Robert Cann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA Sepulveda Oliveview

Dr. Cann works at Office in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cann's Office Locations

    1070 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Nosebleed
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Nosebleed

Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 14, 2022
    Dr. Can is a very thorough, patient, and caring physician who listens carefully and addresses one's problems in a very thoughtful and professional fashion. He explains what issues you may have and conservatively prescribes solutions.
    About Dr. Robert Cann, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1205939659
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA Sepulveda Oliveview
    Residency
    Internship
    • UCLA Harbor Genl
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Cann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

