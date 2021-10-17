Overview of Dr. Robert Cannon, MD

Dr. Robert Cannon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Cannon works at Athens Area Surgica Associates in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.