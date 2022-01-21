Dr. Robert Cantu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cantu, MD
Dr. Robert Cantu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Robert E. Cantu, MD PA2911 Medical Arts St Ste 13, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 469-0536
- St. David's Medical Center
- We do not accept health insurance
Dr. Cantu is a great doctor! He is very knowledgeable in his field. He is encouraging and has great concern for all of his patients. Dr. Cantu has been my doctor for approximately 30 years.
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantu speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantu.
