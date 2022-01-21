See All Psychiatrists in Austin, TX
Dr. Robert Cantu, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Cantu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Cantu works at Robert E. Cantu, MD in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert E. Cantu, MD PA
    2911 Medical Arts St Ste 13, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 469-0536

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 21, 2022
    Dr. Cantu is a great doctor! He is very knowledgeable in his field. He is encouraging and has great concern for all of his patients. Dr. Cantu has been my doctor for approximately 30 years.
    Jill Billimek — Jan 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Cantu, MD
    About Dr. Robert Cantu, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891771499
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Cantu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

