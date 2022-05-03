Dr. Capehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robert Capehart, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Capehart, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
- 1 4410 PO Box, Tulsa, OK 74159 Directions (918) 744-5914
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Capehart operated on my husband 1983 removing 1/2 of the colon and literally saved his life. He said “that was one of the worse scarred colons I have ever seen”. My husband had suffered since he was 18 with colon trouble but was not diagnosed with diverticulitis until he was 30 by Dr. Capehart. If you have a tough case hie is your Dr. I am going to take my sister to him for a consult because she has diverticulitis. I can’t say enough good about this Dr. All other Drs said he was too young to have this disease.
About Dr. Robert Capehart, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
