Dr. Robert Capobianco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capobianco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Capobianco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Capobianco, MD
Dr. Robert Capobianco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Capobianco works at
Dr. Capobianco's Office Locations
-
1
St Cloud Surgical Associates1551 BUDINGER AVE, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 498-3763Tuesday10:00am - 6:30pmWednesday10:00am - 6:30pmThursday10:00am - 6:30pmFriday10:00am - 6:30pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
- 2 1330 Budinger Ave, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 498-3763
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capobianco?
Dr. Capobianco is excellent. He and his staff really takes time to explain and answer all my question. Very professional and loving person. I do recommend Dr. Robert Capobianco 100%.
About Dr. Robert Capobianco, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1477538460
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Med Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capobianco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capobianco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capobianco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capobianco works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Capobianco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capobianco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capobianco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capobianco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.