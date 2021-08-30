Dr. Capps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Capps, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Capps, MD
Dr. Robert Capps, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Rheumatology Consultants4707 Papermill Dr Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 602-7983
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Always very professional, on time, and takes time for you. I v never felt rushed. He is compassionate and caring.
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capps works at
Dr. Capps has seen patients for Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Capps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.