Overview of Dr. Robert Carangelo, MD

Dr. Robert Carangelo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainville, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Carangelo works at Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC in Plainville, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.