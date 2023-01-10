Dr. Robert Carangelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carangelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Carangelo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainville, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Orthopedic Associates of Hartfordpc201 N Mountain Rd Ste 3, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 223-8553
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC499 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 549-3210
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 549-3210
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Excellent surgeon who did my total hip replacement almost three months ago. As busy as he is, he always makes the time to answer questions and give helpful hints to speed the recovery time. He is always in a good mood and is genuinely happy to see his patients. The patients in the waiting room are eager to share their experiences with him and give raving reviews to first timers waiting for their first consult. Bone and Joint is a fantastic facility to have your surgery. Top notch skilled and caring professionals made the experience one I’ll never forget. Dr. Carangelo’s Force ‘system’ checks in with you through daily emails and encourages you to email their team with any questions or problems you encounter both before and after your surgery. They respond the same day ( within hours mostly) with information, suggestions, prescriptions, etc. to help you better manage your surgical experience. Thank you Dr. Carangelo, Amy, and staff for making a major surgery a little less frightening.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1063529352
- University of Connecticut
Dr. Carangelo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carangelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carangelo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carangelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Carangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carangelo.
