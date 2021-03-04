Dr. Robert Caridi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caridi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Caridi, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Caridi, MD
Dr. Robert Caridi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Caridi works at
Dr. Caridi's Office Locations
Westlake Plastic Surgery4407 Bee Caves Rd Ste 303, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 732-0732
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Ascension Seton Southwest
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
He's incredibly talented, professional, and all-around brilliant. Choosing him as my surgeon has been the best decision of my life. 10/10 recommend. The entirety of the staff made me feel comfortable, the surgery far exceeded my expectations, and I feel amazing for the first time in my life.
About Dr. Robert Caridi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1376678623
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- The University Of Texas At Austin
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caridi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caridi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Caridi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caridi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caridi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caridi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.