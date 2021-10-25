Dr. Carlile has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Carlile, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Carlile, MD
Dr. Robert Carlile, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Carlile works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Carlile's Office Locations
-
1
David A Kuchenbecker MD Inc.30 Aulike St Ste 602, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 523-9400
-
2
Castle Medical Ctr Outpatient642 Ulukahiki St Ste 103, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 263-5009
-
3
Adventist Health Castle - Perioperative Services640 Ulukahiki St, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 263-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carlile?
Hey DR. Carlile This is Ronald Cranston with a question I'm in Seoul s. Korea and really sick and don't know why. my wife wants to know if its because i missed the hormone shot is that a cause for chills and my feet swelling up. please send me a message. thank you so much, RONALD CRANSTON@YAHOO.COM
About Dr. Robert Carlile, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1508821794
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlile works at
Dr. Carlile has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlile. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.