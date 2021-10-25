Overview of Dr. Robert Carlile, MD

Dr. Robert Carlile, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Carlile works at David A Kuchenbecker MD Inc. in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.