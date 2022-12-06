Dr. Carlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Carlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Carlin, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Robert B. Carlin, M.D24953 Paseo de Valencia Ste 21B, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 770-7656Monday9:30am - 5:30pmTuesday9:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:30am - 5:30pmFriday9:30am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Carlin for several years and he is always very thorough and takes his time to listen and explain things that are concerning to me. He is the very best an the office staff is kind and always helpful.
About Dr. Robert Carlin, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1942368949
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Dr. Carlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Carlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlin has seen patients for Rosacea, Varicose Eczema and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlin.
