Overview

Dr. Robert Carrellas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Middletown, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Newport Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Carrellas works at MDVIP - Middletown, Rhode Island in Middletown, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.