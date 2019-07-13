Dr. Robert Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Carroll, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Carroll, MD
Dr. Robert Carroll, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll's Office Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology1640 Newport Blvd Ste 400, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 999-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carroll?
I would recommend Dr. Carroll to anyone. He is very a knowledgeable and caring person.
About Dr. Robert Carroll, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1295875854
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
- University of Utah
- Hahnemann University
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Anemia and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.