Dr. Robert Carroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Carroll, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with University Il College Of Med
Dr. Carroll works at
Locations
-
1
Outpatient Care Center1801 W Taylor St # 3F, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 355-4300
-
2
Department of Surgery Intestinal Rehabilitation and Transplant Center840 S Wood St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 493-8492
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carroll has been my doctor for nine years for my Crohn’s Aziz he has been on point is been there for me every step of the way great bedside manner easy to talk to you like a friend very open and honest many years of experience
About Dr. Robert Carroll, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1457465262
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
