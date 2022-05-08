Dr. Robert Caruso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Caruso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Caruso, MD
Dr. Robert Caruso, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Dr. Caruso works at
Dr. Caruso's Office Locations
-
1
Essex-Hudson Urology256 Broad St # 1, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 765-6487
-
2
Essex Hudson Urology217 Chestnut St Ste 2, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 765-6481
-
3
Essex-Hudson Urology243 Chestnut St Ste 3, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 891-2870
-
4
Essex Hudson Urology50 Union Ave Fl 2, Irvington, NJ 07111 Directions (973) 765-6479Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
Essex Hudson Urology464 Valley Brook Ave # 1, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Directions (201) 987-4682
-
6
Essex-Hudson Urology213 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ 07029 Directions (973) 765-6478
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been very impressed with the time, patience and professionalism of Dr. Caruso. I, personally, never experienced any problems with the office staff. I found it incredibly easy to make timely appointments and I truly appreciate how helpful they have been regarding all of the logistics surrounding surgery and aftermath. I would highly recommend this practice and am very grateful for Dr. Caruso & his staff.
About Dr. Robert Caruso, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1588604557
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
