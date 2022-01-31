Overview

Dr. Robert Cary Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cary Jr works at Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.