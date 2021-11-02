Overview of Dr. Robert Casanova Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Casanova Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ochsner Acadia General Hospital and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Casanova Jr works at Casanova Eye Care in Opelousas, LA with other offices in Crowley, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.