Dr. Robert Case, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Case, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Case works at
Locations
Cookeville Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation Center1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 372-0405
Tennessee Heart- Livingston Clinic310 Oak St, Livingston, TN 38570 Directions (931) 403-0559
- 3 207 W Bockman Way, Sparta, TN 38583 Directions (931) 372-0405
Tennessee Heart - Cookeville228 W 4th St Ste 200, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 372-0405
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Case, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Case accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Case works at
Dr. Case has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Case on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.