Dr. Robert Case, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Case works at Cookeville Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation Center in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Livingston, TN and Sparta, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.