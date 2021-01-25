Overview of Dr. Robert Cash, MD

Dr. Robert Cash, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center, Oak Valley Hospital District and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Cash works at OrthoMed Center in Modesto, CA with other offices in Oakdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.