Dr. Robert Cash, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center, Oak Valley Hospital District and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Orion Orthopaedic Trauma Inc1335 Coffee Rd Ste 100, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-4438
Oak Valley Hospital350 S Oak Ave, Oakdale, CA 95361 Directions (209) 848-4191MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Stanislaus Surgical Hospital1421 Oakdale Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 572-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Memorial Medical Center
- Oak Valley Hospital District
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Dr. Cash is an amazing Sergeon. Due to my own doing he has had to operate on my shoulder twice and we are discussing possible further work to help with pain and mobility. He is not a doctor that looks for the quick fix, but rather the best fix. He has continued to see me as a patient even after he realized I am very hard on my body and don't follow recommendations well. From my own experience and experiences of other people posting the office staff including the nurse in the back office are completely rude and in my opinion treat the patients as if they are bothering them. With that being said, Dr. Cash is not this way and spends the time it takes with you to come up with a plan even if it extends his day by an hour to meet all of his appointment. Thank you Dr. Cash.
- English, Chinese
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
