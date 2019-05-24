Dr. Robert Castle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Castle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Castle, MD
Dr. Robert Castle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Castle's Office Locations
StoneSprings OBGYN - Gainesville7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 145, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 574-0615Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Castle for over 7 years. He is a experienced and caring Dr. I like him because he doesn't force anything on you or get mad at you if you don't want things done you don't like. He really works with you and that's the most important thing to me.
About Dr. Robert Castle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Castle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castle.
