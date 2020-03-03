Dr. Robert Castro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Castro, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Honzen Ou MD5562 Philadelphia St Ste 200, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 464-9119
Honzen Ou MD Inc.13768 Roswell Ave Ste 218, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 464-9119
Kaiser Permanente, Anaheim Medical Center3440 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806 Directions (888) 988-2800
Kaiser Permanente, Irvine Medical Center6650 Alton Pkwy # 5, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 932-5000
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- PrimeCare Medical
I honestly wish all doctors were like Dr. Castro. He treats you like he a friend or a family member. Spends time with you and answers all your questions. I don't like to leave reviews but I'll make an exception. I'm blessed to have been assigned by my insurance to Dr. Castro. My only gripe if anything are his MA that answers the phone, I don't understand why I have yet to find a clinic that has good medical assistants. Nonetheless, once you get past the phone calls you won't regret choosing Dr. Castro.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Palmetto General Hospital, Nova Southeastern University
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Castro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.