Dr. Robert Castroll, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Smithtown, NY
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Castroll, MD

Dr. Robert Castroll, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.

Dr. Castroll works at North Shore Psychiatric Cnsltnt in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Castroll's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Psychiatric
    222 E Main St Ste 210, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 265-6868

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 26, 2020
    Mar 26, 2020

I have searched and searched for a psychiatrist who actually cares and does not want to just write you a script and rush you out the door. Dr. Castroll is an excellent Doctor. He listens, advises, and does not rush you. A good psychiatrist that actually cares is hard to come by, Dr. Castroll is a keeper and his office staff is wonderful! All sweethearts!
    About Dr. Robert Castroll, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407929003
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Castroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castroll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castroll works at North Shore Psychiatric Cnsltnt in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Castroll’s profile.

    Dr. Castroll has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Castroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castroll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

