Dr. Robert Castroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Castroll, MD
Dr. Robert Castroll, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Castroll works at
Dr. Castroll's Office Locations
North Shore Psychiatric222 E Main St Ste 210, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-6868
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have searched and searched for a psychiatrist who actually cares and does not want to just write you a script and rush you out the door. Dr. Castroll is an excellent Doctor. He listens, advises, and does not rush you. A good psychiatrist that actually cares is hard to come by, Dr. Castroll is a keeper and his office staff is wonderful! All sweethearts!
About Dr. Robert Castroll, MD
- 43 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castroll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castroll has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Castroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.