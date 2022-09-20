See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Modesto, CA
Dr. Robert Caton, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Caton, MD

Dr. Robert Caton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.

Dr. Caton works at Robert E Caton MD in Modesto, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caton's Office Locations

    Robert E Caton MD
    1524 McHenry Ave Ste 515, Modesto, CA 95350 (209) 491-5370
    830 Scenic Dr Ste A, Modesto, CA 95350 (209) 558-7645
    3467 W Shaw Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93711 (209) 491-5370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Judy Greenlaw — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Caton, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861593196
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

