Dr. Caughey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Caughey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Caughey, MD
Dr. Robert Caughey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Altoona, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Caughey's Office Locations
Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of Central PA3341 Beale Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 944-5357
Nason Hospital105 Nason Dr, Roaring Spring, PA 16673 Directions (814) 944-5357
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caughey diagnosed my sinus condition, went over the CT scan with me, and explained the surgical procedure to alleviate my problem. He was very thorough and invited all my questions and concerns. Surgery was completed and I am already feeling much better. Everyone from the ENT office and also the Advanced Center for Surgery were great. All steps were gone over in detail including all post-op instructions. I would recommend Dr. Caughey to anyone suffering from chronic sinusitis.
About Dr. Robert Caughey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1265503197
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caughey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caughey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caughey has seen patients for Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caughey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Caughey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caughey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caughey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caughey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.