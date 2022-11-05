Dr. Chadderdon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Chadderdon, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Chadderdon, MD
Dr. Robert Chadderdon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Chadderdon works at
Dr. Chadderdon's Office Locations
Orthocarolina Research Institute1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2000
Orthocarolina PA5935 Carnegie Blvd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28209 Directions (980) 299-4895
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 323-2100
Carolinas Medical Center-mercy2001 Vail Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Good visit. No problems.
About Dr. Robert Chadderdon, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1952518011
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College
Dr. Chadderdon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chadderdon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chadderdon has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chadderdon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadderdon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadderdon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadderdon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadderdon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.