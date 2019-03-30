Dr. Chaefsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Chaefsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Chaefsky, MD
Dr. Robert Chaefsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chaefsky works at
Dr. Chaefsky's Office Locations
Bensalem Professional Plaza3237 Bristol Rd Ste 206, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (215) 752-9735
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing man and physician. He is the type of doctor who tells it like it is. And if you listen to this man and take his medical expertise and soak it in you will get better. Many psychiatrists I have seen tell you what you want to here. This guy wants to get you well and could care less about the money. God bless dr Chefsky. He saved my life.
About Dr. Robert Chaefsky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaefsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaefsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaefsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaefsky.
