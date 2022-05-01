Overview of Dr. Robert Chait, MD

Dr. Robert Chait, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Chait works at HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care in Atlantis, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.