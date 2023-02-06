Dr. Robert Chaitin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaitin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Chaitin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Chaitin, MD
Dr. Robert Chaitin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Chaitin's Office Locations
Robert Chaitin MD3385 Burns Rd Ste 201, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 622-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I wanted to leave this review because i saw a negative review calling out the front office girl as being racist. As a woman of color, I have NEVER experienced such a thing in this office, nor has anyone I know experienced that. This office has been kind, compassionate, the nurse has held my hand during uncomfortable procedures. I believe that person that wrote the review to be absolutely wrong in her words. She probably couldn’t get something she wanted and resorted to the bad review tactic.
About Dr. Robert Chaitin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1629038799
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Affiliated Hospitals-Hutzel Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
