Dr. Robert Chalfant Jr, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Chalfant Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Chalfant Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Chalfant Jr works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Chalfant Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Midtown
    300 20th Ave N Fl 7, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 03, 2020
    I LOVE DR CHALFANT !!! he is honestly a great dr and such a cool person he Actually cares about his patients he goes the extra mile for you , he hooked me up with my primary physican who i love !! ive had millions of drs but Dr C is by far THE BEST !!... Thank you doc - john falzone and wife :)
    John Falzone — Nov 03, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Chalfant Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457317778
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Chalfant Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalfant Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chalfant Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chalfant Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chalfant Jr works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Chalfant Jr’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalfant Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalfant Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalfant Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalfant Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

