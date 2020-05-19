Overview of Dr. Robert Challenger, MD

Dr. Robert Challenger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Challenger works at Uro Partners in Wheaton, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.