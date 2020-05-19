Dr. Robert Challenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Challenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Challenger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Challenger, MD
Dr. Robert Challenger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Challenger works at
Dr. Challenger's Office Locations
Uropartners LLC610 E Roosevelt Rd Ste 203, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 653-5550
Apollo Surgical Center LLC2750 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (224) 612-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
April 2020, CDH/Northwestern, Dr. Robert Challenger, took a case where for months, another urology team failed to recognize and diagnose cancer. My husband was the patient. My husband saw, Dr. Challenger, the first time the weekend of April 4th, when he took a tissue sample and sent it to a pathologist where the prostate cancer was IDd. After earlier episodes of unexplained bleeding, my husband was taken again with to the ER at CDH, the worst bleed , April 11th. Dr. Challenger's partner, Dr. Jonas Benson was on duty. He saved my husband's life the next day, Easter Sunday, with emergency surgery to repair his ruptured bladder. Each doctor had seen my husband only once in two weeks time but each recognized the urgency of my husband's rare case - gave an investigative exam; diagnosed the cancer; made a plan for treatment; and got the treatment on the right track, so he could begin treatment and God-willing, recovery. We are forever grateful to these two competent, compassionate doctors.
About Dr. Robert Challenger, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Challenger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
