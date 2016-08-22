Overview of Dr. Robert Chamberlain Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Chamberlain Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Chamberlain Jr works at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.