Overview of Dr. Robert Chan, MD

Dr. Robert Chan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Chan works at Preferred Medical Group in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.