Overview of Dr. Robert Chandler, MD

Dr. Robert Chandler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Chandler works at Plastic Surgery Group in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction, Breast Reconstruction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.