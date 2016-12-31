Dr. Robert Channon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Channon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Channon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Channon, MD
Dr. Robert Channon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Channon's Office Locations
- 1 333 E Ontario St Apt 1203B, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 642-4450
-
2
Imperial of Hazelcrest8320 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 410-6501
-
3
Mercy Hospital Bhvrl Hlth Svcs2525 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 567-2295
-
4
Trilogy Inc1400 W Greenleaf Ave, Chicago, IL 60626 Directions (773) 508-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have found doctor Channon to be a compassionate professional who has helped me through my addiction.
About Dr. Robert Channon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1568445146
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Channon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Channon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Channon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Channon has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Channon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Channon speaks Hindi and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Channon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Channon.
