Overview

Dr. Robert Chapdelaine, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pennsville, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland and Salem Medical Center.



Dr. Chapdelaine works at Mid-Atlantic Pain Specialists in Pennsville, NJ with other offices in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.