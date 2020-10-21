Dr. Robert Chapdelaine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapdelaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Chapdelaine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Chapdelaine, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pennsville, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland and Salem Medical Center.
1
Pennsville/Salem Office390 N Broadway Ste 500, Pennsville, NJ 08070 Directions (856) 691-2211
2
Administrative Office1133 E Chestnut Ave Bldg 2, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 691-2211
3
Mid-Atlantic Pain Specialists2466 E Chestnut Ave Ste 2, Vineland, NJ 08361 Directions (856) 691-2211
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Salem Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Robert. Chapdelaine and other doctors and nurses & staff are extremely very nice & very good at what they do, Thanks to all of you- stay safe.
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1710080056
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
