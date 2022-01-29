Overview of Dr. Robert Charles, MD

Dr. Robert Charles, MD is an Urology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Charles works at Midlantic Urology in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.