Dr. Robert Chavez, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (21)
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Chavez, MD

Dr. Robert Chavez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Chavez works at Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chavez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Center for Mens Health
    555 Madison Ave Fl 4, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-2000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bell's Palsy
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Injuries
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Giardiasis
Gonorrhea Infections
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HIV Screening
Hives
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Larynx Conditions
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Post-Vaccination Fever
Postnasal Drip
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Pubic
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 23, 2020
    Kind, thorough, non judgemental. Takes time with his patients and really listens. Great about follow up and calling you back. I have been seeing Dr. Chavez for ten years and even choose my health plans based on whether he is in network. Wait times for appointments can sometimes be tough because he is so popular, but he is worth it. Now that he is at NYU one has to deal with a very bureaucratic office (long wait times on phone, crazy phone menus, lots of separate offices who don't communicate) but again, Dr. Chavez is worth it.
    Francisco — Feb 23, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Chavez, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326113069
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincent's Hosp & Med Ctr
    Internship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Boston U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chavez works at Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chavez’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

