Dr. Robert Cheney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Cheney, MD
Dr. Robert Cheney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Cheney's Office Locations
Capital Region Orthopaedics1367 Washington Ave Ste 200, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-2666
- 2 6 Medical Park Dr Ste 201, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 Directions (518) 289-2171
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
While wait times are long and staff is insufficient, he is worth the wait. Very bright and capable Dr.
About Dr. Robert Cheney, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheney accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheney has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheney.
