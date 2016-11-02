Dr. Chesne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Chesne, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Chesne, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Apex Cardiology Consultants501 E Hardy St Ste 200, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 672-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Chesne in 2014 while living in L.A, and I kept having these crazy heart palpitations. I was scared out of my mind! Dr. Chesne is the BEST!!! He assured me I am fine and what I needed to work on for the health of my heart. I am in Philly right now, but will be coming back to the BEST doctor in the world in May of 2017. I love this doctor!!!
About Dr. Robert Chesne, MD
- Cardiology
- 64 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chesne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chesne works at
Dr. Chesne has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chesne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chesne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chesne.
