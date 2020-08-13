See All Dermatologists in Burien, WA
Dr. Robert Chow, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Chow, MD is a Dermatologist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Chow works at Burien Dermatology in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Burien Dermatology
    13512 Ambaum Blvd SW # 100, Burien, WA 98146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Birthmark
Bowenoid Papulosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cold Sore
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Phototherapy
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Shingles
Skin Diseases
Skin Lesion
Telogen Effluvium
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Val Spannbauer — Aug 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Chow, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1184733024
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

