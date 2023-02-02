Overview of Dr. Robert Christie, MD

Dr. Robert Christie, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Christie works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.