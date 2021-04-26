Overview of Dr. Robert Chua, MD

Dr. Robert Chua, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Chua works at ENRICO I GARCIA MD in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.