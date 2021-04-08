Overview

Dr. Robert Church, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Church works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Center in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.