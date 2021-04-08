Dr. Robert Church, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Church is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Church, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Church, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Church works at
Locations
-
1
Joanne Sumpio Hinson MD Pllc24 S 1100 E Ste 210, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 285-7060
-
2
Advanced Foot & Ankle Center2159 S 700 E Ste 150, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (801) 466-1333
-
3
Bountiful440 Medical Dr Ste 1, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 505-5277
Hospital Affiliations
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CNIC Health Solutions
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EBMS
- EMI Health
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Utah
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Tricare
- UMWA Health and Retirement Funds
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Church was fabulous, he attended to my thick toenails, and clipped my toenails. very professional, knowledgeable. highly recommend!!
About Dr. Robert Church, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1023390531
Education & Certifications
- Va Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
- Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Church accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Church has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Church. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Church.
