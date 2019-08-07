Dr. Ciardullo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Ciardullo, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Ciardullo, MD
Dr. Robert Ciardullo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
Robert C. Ciardullo MD170 Maple Ave Ste 305, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 948-4636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Chiardullo is an amazing doctor who takes pride in what he does. I had a blepharoplasty done by him. I'm 100 percent satisfied with the outcome. I feel like I look 10 years younger. He is a perfectionist and takes pride in his work. Besides that he is a caring doctor. Explains everything in detail. I felt comfortable in asking any question that I had. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Ciardullo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- 1548250194
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
