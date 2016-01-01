See All General Surgeons in Martinsburg, WV
Dr. Robert Cicchino Jr, DO

General Surgery
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Martinsburg, WV
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Cicchino Jr, DO

Dr. Robert Cicchino Jr, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.

Dr. Cicchino Jr works at University Surgical Associates in Martinsburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cicchino Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Surgical Associates
    2000 Foundation Way Ste 2200, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 596-6900
  2. 2
    Tri State Surgical Center LLC
    1006 Tavern Rd, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 267-0556

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berkeley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Robert Cicchino Jr, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124019583
    Education & Certifications

    • WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Cicchino Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cicchino Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cicchino Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cicchino Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cicchino Jr works at University Surgical Associates in Martinsburg, WV. View the full address on Dr. Cicchino Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Cicchino Jr has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cicchino Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cicchino Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cicchino Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cicchino Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cicchino Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

