Dr. Robert Cina, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063544922
- Children's Hospital
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Surgery
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Cina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cina using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
