Dr. Robert Clark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Normal, IL. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center and Warner Hospital And Health Services.



Dr. Clark works at Digestive Disease Consultants in Normal, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.