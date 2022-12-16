Dr. Robert Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Clark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Normal, IL. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center and Warner Hospital And Health Services.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Consultants Ltd1302 Franklin Ave Ste 4800, Normal, IL 61761 Directions (309) 454-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- Warner Hospital And Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clark was very friendly and kind. He covered all of my medical conditions and confirmed my medications. We had a short time of talking about our families which I enjoyed. I would definitely recommend Dr. Clark for your Gastrointestinal needs.
About Dr. Robert Clark, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1033372727
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
