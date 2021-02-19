Dr. Robert Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Clark, MD
Dr. Robert Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Robert A Clark MD Medical Corporation4100 Long Beach Blvd Ste 108, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 426-3925Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clark is an excellent Dr. and alway takes the time to ask questions and answers all questions you have. He is polite and have used him as my Dr. for years. I was first referred by pediatrician for my son who hurt his eye. He treat my son with the best treatment and care.
About Dr. Robert Clark, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1043232325
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.