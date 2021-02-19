Overview of Dr. Robert Clark, MD

Dr. Robert Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Clark works at Robert A Clark MD Medical Corporation in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.