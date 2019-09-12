Overview of Dr. Robert Clark, MD

Dr. Robert Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Clark Tait Eye Center in Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.