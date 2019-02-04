Overview

Dr. Robert Clark, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine - Philadelphia PA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Center for Primary Care - Crossroads in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.