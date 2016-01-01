Dr. Claycomb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Claycomb, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Claycomb, MD
Dr. Robert Claycomb, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Claycomb's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic4077 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 686-3462
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Claycomb, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1245529056
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Claycomb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Claycomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Claycomb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Claycomb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Claycomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Claycomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.